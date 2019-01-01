Mike Swigunski is the founder of remote jobs board globalcareer.io and author of Global Career: How To Work Anywhere And Travel Forever. He is a certified marketer and MBA graduate with a passion for expanding his knowledge of international business, marketing and entrepreneurship. He's worked in roles from finance and marketing to sales and has worked, studied and travelled in more than 75 countries.
