Mike Tinz is vice president of sales and training at Money Mailer, and has over 20 years of experience within the direct marketing industry. Money Mailer is a leader in the U.S. direct marketing industry, has been certified as a World-Class Ffranchise by the Franchise Research Institute and is Entrepreneur magazine’s #1 Business Services/Advertising Services franchise for 2015.Prior to joining Money Mailer in 2012, Tinz held positions as ValPak’s VP of Sales and has also managed sales teams in territories across the country.