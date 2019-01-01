About Mike Whitaker
Mike Whitaker is the CEO of GuestX, founder of Idea Gateway and board member for RevTech, a technology accelerator. Whitaker is the author of The Decision Makeover, a book about achieving success via decisions.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.