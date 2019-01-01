My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mike Whitaker

Guest Writer
Tech CEO, Entrepreneur

About Mike Whitaker

Mike Whitaker is the CEO of GuestX, founder of Idea Gateway and board member for RevTech, a technology accelerator. Whitaker is the author of The Decision Makeover, a book about achieving success via decisions.