Mina Shenoda is the Growth and Marketing Manager of Eventtus in Cairo. He is a storyteller with a versatile background in marketing, media, advertising and business development, a published author, and a public speaker at his core.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Mina Shenoda is the Growth and Marketing Manager of Eventtus in Cairo. He is a storyteller with a versatile background in marketing, media, advertising and business development, a published author, and a public speaker at his core.