Mindy Hall

Mindy Hall

Guest Writer
Author, President & CEO of Peak Development Consulting, LLC

About Mindy Hall

Mindy Hall, PhD, is the president and CEO of Peak Development Consulting, LLC. Clients include leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, technology, insurance, manufacturing, government, and nonprofit organizations, several of which are among the Fortune 50. She has more than 25 years of experience in organization and leadership development, and is the author of Leading with Intention: Every Moment is a Choice.   