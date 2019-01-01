Mirna Sleiman is the founder and CEO of Fintech Galaxy, a global financial technology crowdsourcing platform. As a former award-winning financial journalist and the Head of Public Sector at a multinational company, she has advised many banks and governments on various digital transformation topics and projects. Sleiman is also specialized in public affairs and strategic communications and sits on various advisory boards.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.