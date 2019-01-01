My Queue

Mirna Sleiman

Founder and CEO, Fintech Galaxy

About Mirna Sleiman

Mirna Sleiman is the founder and CEO of Fintech Galaxy, a global financial technology crowdsourcing platform. As a former award-winning financial journalist and the Head of Public Sector at a multinational company, she has advised many banks and governments on various digital transformation topics and projects. Sleiman is also specialized in public affairs and strategic communications and sits on various advisory boards.