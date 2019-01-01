Revelations from Top Social Media Revolution Leaders

Online marketing expert Mitch Meyerson presents you with an unmatched advantage into the world of social media â€“ the priceless secrets, strategies, tactics, and insights of more than 20 of today's social media elite. Handpicked to cover almost every aspect of social media marketing, Meyerson and this distinguished team of experts open their playbooks and teach you how to create effective social media campaigns to cut through the clutter, reach out to millions and grow your business.

Features:

Proven tips and tactics from 20+ top social media marketers

The biggest mistakes businesses make with social media and how to fix them

Actionable plans for all areas including social networks, blogs, web TV and mobile marketing

Real-world case studies, best practices and proven techniques from the experts

Detailed list of resources

Contributions from World-Class Social Media Experts:



Keith Ferrazi & Tahl Raz: Relationship Strategy



Brian Clark: Psychology of Social Media



Mitch Meyerson: Online Marketing



Ann Handley: Creating Content



Gary Vaynerchuk: Building Mega-Followings



Andy Willbes: Personality



Chris Brogan: Building Communities



Joel Comm: Success Qualities



Craig Valentine: Communicate with Impact



Starr Hall: Building Profits



Dan Janal: PR Strategies



Michael Stelzner: Go Viral



Denise Wakeman: Business Blogs



Mari Smith: Facebook



Deborah Cole Micek: Twitter



Barbara Rozgonyi: LinkedIn



Julie Perry: YouTube



Paul Colligan: Podcasting



Chris Garrett: Social Bookmarking



Kim Dushinski: Mobile Marketing



Shama Kabani: Online Video



Dave Evans: One Hour a Day