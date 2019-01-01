Revelations from Top Social Media Revolution Leaders
Online marketing expert Mitch Meyerson presents you with an unmatched advantage into the world of social media â€“ the priceless secrets, strategies, tactics, and insights of more than 20 of today's social media elite. Handpicked to cover almost every aspect of social media marketing, Meyerson and this distinguished team of experts open their playbooks and teach you how to create effective social media campaigns to cut through the clutter, reach out to millions and grow your business.
Features:
- Proven tips and tactics from 20+ top social media marketers
- The biggest mistakes businesses make with social media and how to fix them
- Actionable plans for all areas including social networks, blogs, web TV and mobile marketing
- Real-world case studies, best practices and proven techniques from the experts
- Detailed list of resources
Contributions from World-Class Social Media Experts:
Keith Ferrazi & Tahl Raz: Relationship Strategy
Brian Clark: Psychology of Social Media
Mitch Meyerson: Online Marketing
Ann Handley: Creating Content
Gary Vaynerchuk: Building Mega-Followings
Andy Willbes: Personality
Chris Brogan: Building Communities
Joel Comm: Success Qualities
Craig Valentine: Communicate with Impact
Starr Hall: Building Profits
Dan Janal: PR Strategies
Michael Stelzner: Go Viral
Denise Wakeman: Business Blogs
Mari Smith: Facebook
Deborah Cole Micek: Twitter
Barbara Rozgonyi: LinkedIn
Julie Perry: YouTube
Paul Colligan: Podcasting
Chris Garrett: Social Bookmarking
Kim Dushinski: Mobile Marketing
Shama Kabani: Online Video
Dave Evans: One Hour a Day