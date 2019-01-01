Mitch Rothschild

Rothschild launched Vitals in 2008 after personally experiencing the complexity of finding a qualified physician for his knee surgery. For the company's first seven years, he served as CEO, growing Vitals.com to over 10 million monthly visitors and a 65 percent compounded annual revenue growth rate. He now serves as chairman.Prior to Vitals, Rothschild started more than a half-dozen businesses, including Raspberry Red Marketing, NetWorks, Tuff Rhino, Awards.com and Time Warner Viewer’s Edge. Has an MBA, with honors, from Columbia University and an MA (Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude) from Queens College in New York.