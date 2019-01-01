Mitchell Harper co-founded Bigcommerce in 2009 and started PeopleSpark in 2015. He is a self-taught entrepreneur with a passion for finding large business-to-business markets that are underserved by existing technology providers and then bringing to market solutions to help those businesses be more successful. He regularly blogs about productivity, leadership and company culture on his personal blog.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.