Mitchell Levy is the CEO and Thought Leader Architect at THiNKaha, a community leader at ThoughtLeader.ceo and "chief aha instigator" at the Aha Amplifier. Levy is an Amazon bestselling author with 25 business books, has provided strategic consulting to more than 100 companies, has advised over 500 CEOs on critical business issues through the CEO networking groups he's run and has been chairman of the board of a NASDAQ-listed company.