About Mohammad Saeed Al-Shehhi
Mohammad Saeed Al-Shehhi is the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Design District (d3). Mohammad previously held a number of prominent roles in the broadcast sector. In 2008, he was appointed Deputy CEO at Dubai Media Incorporated, where he developed corporate strategy and analyzed operational and performance efficiencies. He also launched the first DMI native HD channels, developed technical infrastructure and led DMI’s digital offering. Before that, Mohammad was Senior Director of Broadcast Services at du, where he managed strategy and growth plans for the broadcast divisions, and expanded du’s media and broadcast services regionally.