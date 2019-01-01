My Queue

Mohini Sharma

Founder of Mrs India Inc

About Mohini Sharma

Mohini Sharma is an Educationist and winner of the beauty pageant, Mrs India 2016. She couldn’t get another Mrs. World crown to India but she came back with the desire that she will ensure Mrs. World sees a winner from India very soon. To turn her dreams into reality, her first step was to become the license holder of Mrs. India World and give the pageantry industry a new direction.

Mohini is set on a mission to identify the unseen potential possessed by women. She is dedicating her life in prepping Indian women for their journey of life and presenting their best version through her Project of Mrs India Inc.