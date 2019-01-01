Mohit Agarwal is the CEO and Co-Founder of Adda52.com, India’s first ever online poker website. He founded the company with a vision of transforming the landscape of online gaming, especially mind and skill-based games in India. He has several patents filed under his name in the United States Patent & Trademark Office. He strongly believes with growing Internet infrastructure and rise in smartphone user base; the genre of mind/skill-based games is bound to see huge growth in the country