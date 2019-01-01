Design Deconstruct (DD) is a multi –disciplinary build and interior design firm, which was established by our visionary founder Monica Chadha in year 2005, which was later expanded into construction with Rishabh Kapoor ,in the year 2014. Since then we have been rendering our services with great enthusiasm and detail. Design Deconstruct is driven by quest for perfection and quality. We at DD believe that “Grace and elegance are not just sentiments to strive for; they are embodied in all the things around us, knowing this we simply answer the inner calling of those who wants to live artistically and aesthetically beautiful space that enhances the sense of being”