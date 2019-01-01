About Monica Guzman

Monica Guzman is the chief operating officer of Konnect, an agency that specializes in public relations, marketing, social media and content creation work for food and beverage, franchise, family and lifestyle consumer brands. Guzman has been with the company since its inception in 2009, and played a large role alongside Konnect CEO Sabina Gault to grow the agency to three offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Austin, Texas. T