My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Monica Guzman

Monica Guzman

Guest Writer
Chief Operating Officer, Konnect Agency

About Monica Guzman

Monica Guzman is the chief operating officer of Konnect, an agency that specializes in public relations, marketing, social media and content creation work for food and beverage, franchise, family and lifestyle consumer brands. Guzman has been with the company since its inception in 2009, and played a large role alongside Konnect CEO Sabina Gault to grow the agency to three offices in Los Angeles, New York City and Austin, Texas. T