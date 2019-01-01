Monica Misra

Monika has more than 15 years of experience in hospitality and real estate industry. She is passionate about brand building, sales and in delivering high-quality service to customers.

Prior to iKeva, Monika was a part of senior management team at Servcorp, a premium Serviced Office provider and was an integral part of setting up and growing their business unit in India. She has also held senior management positions in boutique hotel chains, and has set-up small hospitality units in major metro cities across India.