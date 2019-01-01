Morgan Kaye is vice president of community and support at Activate by Bloglovin’, where she is responsible for influencer partnerships, community growth, social media and support. She has been actively working with influencers for eight years and has worked in the digital space for more than 11. Prior to Bloglovin', she held similar influencer responsibilities at Mode Media, as well as at traditional media companies like Viacom and Dreamworks. She recently hosted her own Skillshare course, “From Blog To Business: Content Community, and Working with Brands.”