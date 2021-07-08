Morissa Schwartz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Marketing Strategies

From Lyft's Pink Light to Wendy's Sassy Tweets, Strong Brands Stand Out. Make Sure Yours Does Too.

If your branding comes off as boring or follows the same patterns, coloring and messaging as your competitors, you probably won't get the results you want to see.

The New Digital Future

How to Work From Home Without Getting Bored

Spicing up your home office can spark inspiration and boost productivity.

Lifestyle

This Simple But Effective 'Positivity Challenge' Will Completely Change Your Mindset

The human brain is often wired to focus on the negatives in life, but no one wants to work with a pessimistic entrepreneur or business.

Starting a Business

4 Great Ways to Finance Your New Business Venture

Bootstrapping isn't the only way to finance a business.

Publishing

This Is the Future of Book Publishing

Self-publishing emerged as a way for more authors to publish their books without endlessly querying the Big 5 publishers. Indie publishers operate as a middle ground for aspiring authors.

Growth Strategies

How I Transitioned From a Solo Entrepreneur to a Team Leader

I started my digital-marketing company as a solo entrepreneur before realizing I could work with professionals who have complementary skills to grow my company further.

Digital Marketing Strategy

This Is Why Your Brand Should Be Using TikTok Right Now

Adding TikTok to your social-media strategy will keep you relevant and improve your bottom line.

Growth Strategies

What Is 360 Marketing and What Can It Do for You?

360 marketing is a unique marketing strategy that combines many marketing strategies to produce the best possible outcome for your business.

