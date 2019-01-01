Moritz Kothe is Chief Executive Officer of kununu, and Senior Vice President International for

XING AG. Prior to leading kununu’s U.S. expansion, Moritz helped to grow XING AG business

from a 200 million dollar market cap to the billion dollar business it is today. In that role, he led

business-to- consumer subscriptions and XING’s advertising businesses. Moritz started his

career with Tchibo in London before moving to the Hamburg-based headquarters of the

company building up new business.

Moritz graduated from the University of Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany with a degree in business administration in 2003. He currently lives with his family in Boston, Massachusetts and is not only an avid runner, but a vocal supporter of the FC Bayem soccer team. Moritz is excited to add American sports to his

hobbies in a city where sports teams abound.