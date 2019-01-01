Vidhushi Daga was a former equity arbitrage trader at Damani Securities. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce, H.R College of Commerce and Economics; Certification in Computer Programming, National Institute of Information Technology.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Vidhushi Daga was a former equity arbitrage trader at Damani Securities. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce, H.R College of Commerce and Economics; Certification in Computer Programming, National Institute of Information Technology.