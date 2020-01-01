Mudasar Mohamed is co-founder and COO of Ezyhaul, a leading B2B digital freight platform that connects shippers and transportation companies in South Asia. Ezyhaul currently operates across five countries in India and SE Asia.

Prior to founding Ezyhaul, Mudasar served as the Managing Director – Singapore and Malaysia for UTi Worldwide, a $4.5 Bil. global supply chain management firm. In previous roles, he served as Director - Operations for SE Asia and as a General manager at Gati Ltd.

Mudasar holds a B.E in Industrial Engineering & Management from Bangalore Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.