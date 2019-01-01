My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mudita Srivastava

Mudita Srivastava

Manager Public Relations & Content, Indian School of Business

About Mudita Srivastava

Mudita Srivastava is a communication professional with close to 9 years of work experience in the field of public relations & content .She has handled a vivid bouquet of clients from hospitality, travel and tourism, publishing house,third sector to education on both agency and corporate level. A blogger at heart she loves to write on many subject or any subject that touches her heart. Live , Love , Laugh, Respect  and go with the flow is her philosophy of life.