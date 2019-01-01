Mudita Srivastava is a communication professional with close to 9 years of work experience in the field of public relations & content .She has handled a vivid bouquet of clients from hospitality, travel and tourism, publishing house,third sector to education on both agency and corporate level. A blogger at heart she loves to write on many subject or any subject that touches her heart. Live , Love , Laugh, Respect and go with the flow is her philosophy of life.
