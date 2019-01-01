About Murad Nathani

A self-made entrepreneur, Murad Nathani realised the opportunity of Slonkit as a conglomeration of his own learnings as a consultant and through his personal experiences as a parent. With an MBA from Duke University, U.S.A., Murad began his career as a Consultant with Bain & Company in New York. Most recently, he was a Principal based out of the Mumbai office of Bain and was also a senior member of the firm’s Asia-Pacific Financial Services practice.