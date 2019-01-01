My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Murray Indick and Lara Alice Pender

Murray Indick and Lara Alice Pender

Guest Writer
Attorney

About Murray Indick and Lara Alice Pender

Murray Indick is co-chair of Morrison & Foerster’s Emerging Companies and Venture Capital practice, where he works intensively with early-stage businesses as they seek growth capital, and develop their business plans, holistically addressing the key needs of the business for the founders and investors. Lara Alice Pender is an associate in the Emerging Companies and Venture Capital practice in Morrison & Foerster’s San Francisco office, where she focuses her practice on emerging company equity financings and later stage mergers and acquisitions.