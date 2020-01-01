About Nabra Al Busaidi
Nabra Al Busaidi is the Executive Director of Young Arab Leaders (YAL). Her professional experience includes working in HSBC as a legal advisor to the Board of Directors and Senior Management. Nabra received her bachelor’s degree in Commercial Law and her master’s in Mergers & Acquisition from the University of Law London. Nabra is passionate about empowering the youth in the Arab world- she is an active mentor to entrepreneurs in MIT, and she’s also a judge in several startup competitions across the GCC and Europe. Nabra believes that YAL is vital for educating and empowering the next generation of leaders in the Arab world by turning innovative business ideas into a reality.