My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nadim Majdalani

Nadim Majdalani

Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director, Eathos

About Nadim Majdalani

Nadim Majdalani is the Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director at eathos. Nadim is one of the founding members of eathos. He previously spent nine years with the global firm Quilvest Private Equity, with a concentration on deal sourcing, execution and post-acquisition support in the F&B/restaurant sector. During his tenure, Nadim worked closely with a number of portfolio companies including YO! Sushi, supporting them in a range of strategic, financial and operational activities. Nadim holds a MBA from Harvard Business School, MS from Stanford University and BE Hons. from the American University of Beirut.