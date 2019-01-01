About Nadim Majdalani
Nadim Majdalani is the Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director at eathos. Nadim is one of the founding members of eathos. He previously spent nine years with the global firm Quilvest Private Equity, with a concentration on deal sourcing, execution and post-acquisition support in the F&B/restaurant sector. During his tenure, Nadim worked closely with a number of portfolio companies including YO! Sushi, supporting them in a range of strategic, financial and operational activities. Nadim holds a MBA from Harvard Business School, MS from Stanford University and BE Hons. from the American University of Beirut.