Nadine Greiner, Ph.D. is a San Francisco-based executive coach, HR consultant, and speaker. She believes that the world needs great leaders, and has dedicated her career to helping them. Her book, "Stress-Less leadership: How to Lead in Business and Life" was published by Entrepreneur Press.
Say "goodbye" to stress-induced headaches, wasted time, wasted energy, and unhappiness. Stress is not a necessary evil. It is not a badge of honor. It is not a way of life. In fact, it's probably leading you to your death, and making people around you miserable. Take control of the pressures at work and at home with actionable strategies and real-world solutions and unlock your potential with Stress-Less Leadership.
Combining her firsthand experience, countless case studies, and deep-dive research, executive coach and CEO Nadine Greiner, PhD will give you the tools you need to conquer the stress that's holding you back. You'll learn how to:
Melt away your worry by finding the root cause
Escape your vicious cycle with soothing habits and self-care routines
Get out of your own way and kick stress out the door
Be an effective and appreciated leader
Build strong and effective teams at work
Accelerate your career
Maintain the stress level that best fits your lifestyle
Build happier, healthier relationships in your business and personal life