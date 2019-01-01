He may be just 29, but he has hands-on experience of five years in the highly competitive and niche property management business, when most entrants are still cutting their teeth. Nagaraju M. co-founded Rentprop4u, a Bengaluru-based property management company in 2016. Rentprop4u caters to both tenants and homeowners and aims to fill the yawning gap in customer service in this segment.

Rentprop4u offers an online and offline rental home service to tenants without any brokerage. Tenants need to only pay a 5-month security deposit. The firm also manages the property on behalf of home owners, covering everything from maintenance and finding tenants, to rent collection.