My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nagaraju M

Nagaraju M

CEO - Rentprop4u

About Nagaraju M

He may be just 29, but he has hands-on experience of five years in the highly competitive and niche property management business, when most entrants are still cutting their teeth. Nagaraju M. co-founded Rentprop4u, a Bengaluru-based property management company in 2016. Rentprop4u caters to both tenants and homeowners and aims to fill the yawning gap in customer service in this segment.

Rentprop4u offers an online and offline rental home service to tenants without any brokerage. Tenants need to only pay a 5-month security deposit. The firm also manages the property on behalf of home owners, covering everything from maintenance and finding tenants, to rent collection.