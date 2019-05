Nageswara Rao aka KNR is the vice president, India Technology Center, Unisys. He leads the research, development and support of products and solutions in the India Technology Center.

He is a technology leader with more than 28 years of experience in the IT industry and has worked with various large IT Product and Services companies, heading R&D centers in India including Oracle, Sun Microsystems, Unisys (USA), Tata Unisys and Indian Telephone Industries.