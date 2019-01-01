Mrs. Nandini Piramal is the Executive Director of Piramal Enterprises and leads the Over-The-Counter (OTC) business of the Company. She heads the Human Resources function at Piramal Group and the Quality and Risk functions at Piramal Enterprises. Over the last five years, under Nandini’s leadership, the Company’s OTC segment has become one of the fastest-growing Indian OTC businesses. She has played a pivotal role in Piramal Healthcare’s branded generic-medicine business sale to Abbott Laboratories at a record 30x EBITDA.

In 2014, the World Economic Forum recognised Nandini as a ‘Young Global Leader’.