Naomi Cahn
Latest
The fertility industry is poorly regulated – and would-be parents can lose out on having children as a result
An unknown number of people have lost their dreams of parenthood because of storage disasters at fertility clinics. These experts note poor government oversight and the need for stronger regulation.
Britney Spears gets free of father's conservatorship – but many others remain shackled by the easily abused legal arrangement
Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship may lead to reforms.