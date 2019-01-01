My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Narendra Goidani

Narendra Goidani

Contributor
Founder, Life School

About Narendra Goidani

Life School was founded in the year 2010 by Mr. Narendra Goidani (Naren) with a vision to inspire people and make this world a better place to live in. Life School is about sharing experiences, learning, and co-creating methods to inspire a fulfilling life. Life school aspires to create an environment of inspiration and has developed different models and initiatives to help people live, love and learn. The organization conducts programs across all age groups and across various cities and towns in India.