About Nat Kausik

Nat Kausik is president and CEO of Bitglass and drives the company’s strategy and operations. Prior to Bitglass, Nat was CEO of Asterpix, a leader of content discovery; and Trubates, where he worked alongside fellow leadership team members now at Bitglass. Nat received a global education, obtaining a B.Tech from IIT, Madras, an M.S. from Princeton University, and a Ph.D. in computer science from Cornell University.