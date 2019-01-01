Natalie O’Grady is a social media specialist and PR associate at A.wordsmith, a boutique public relations firm specializing in thought leadership and brand storytelling for leading business-to-business and consumer organizations. Prior to settling in Portland, Ore., and joining the A.wordsmith team, she lived in five states in five years, and gained experience in social media engagement, public relations writing and campaigns, and event management. Natalie holds a master’s degree in public communication and technology from Colorado State University, and a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
