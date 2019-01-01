Natasha Lorraine Menezes has over 7 years of experience in Content Marketing with organisations such as WGSN, Myntra and Reliance Retail Ltd. before starting out "The Words Edge", a Content Marketing company. She is a guest Writer for Deccan Herald & YourStory, published Author of "7 Messages from the Yogi for Success" and Speaker at Startup events in Bangalore.
