About Nate Schweber

Nate Schweber is a freelance journalist from Montana who now lives in Brooklyn. His work appears regularly in The New York Times, and he has also written for Rolling Stone, Al Jazeera America and Anthony Bourdain's Explore Parts Unknown. He is the author of Fly Fishing Yellowstone National Park: An Insider’s Guide to the 50 Best Places and he sings in a band called the New Heathens.