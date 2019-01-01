My Queue

Nathan Fisher

Guest Writer
Founder and Senior Vice President. Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions

About Nathan Fisher

Nathan Fisher is the founder and senior vice president of Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions and oversees all aspects of retirement planning services for the firm.  As a staunch advocate for small- to medium-sized businesses, he helps business owners start, evaluate and optimize their 401(k) plans. Fisher's written work has been featured in a wide variety of industry publications and blogs, including Time.com, The 401(k) Blog, Investment News, and Employee Benefit Advisor Advisor magazine.

 