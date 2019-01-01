Nathan Fisher is the founder and senior vice president of Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions and oversees all aspects of retirement planning services for the firm. As a staunch advocate for small- to medium-sized businesses, he helps business owners start, evaluate and optimize their 401(k) plans. Fisher's written work has been featured in a wide variety of industry publications and blogs, including Time.com, The 401(k) Blog, Investment News, and Employee Benefit Advisor Advisor magazine.