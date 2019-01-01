My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nathan Parcells

Nathan Parcells

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and VP of Marketing of Looksharp

About Nathan Parcells

Nathan Parcells is the co-founder and vice president of marketing of Looksharp. Looksharp helps every student launch their career and helps employers build their employment brand and convert top hires.