Nathaniel Hafer

Latest

Continue Reading
News and Trends

Rapid tests play a crucial role in curbing COVID-19 infections – especially as people gather for the holidays

Knowing when and how often to use rapid tests is key to getting an accurate picture of your COVID-19 status.

Continue Reading
News and Trends

What's the difference between a PCR and antigen COVID-19 test? A molecular biologist explains

The two types of COVID-19 tests – antigen and PCR – work in very different ways, which is why one is fast but less accurate and the other is slow...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like