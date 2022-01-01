Signing out of account, Standby...
Nathaniel Hafer
Rapid tests play a crucial role in curbing COVID-19 infections – especially as people gather for the holidays
Knowing when and how often to use rapid tests is key to getting an accurate picture of your COVID-19 status.
What's the difference between a PCR and antigen COVID-19 test? A molecular biologist explains
The two types of COVID-19 tests – antigen and PCR – work in very different ways, which is why one is fast but less accurate and the other is slow...