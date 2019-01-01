Nathasha A R Kumar

Natasha Singh is the founder of Vajor. She started her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 17. She came to India at the age of 20 to participate in India’s growth story.With 5+ years of experience in B2B Garment industry now she has established her new venture which is exclusively focused on women’s fashion and lifestyle.

Natasha founded Vajor in September 2014, and currently working as Product Developer and is also heading sales and marketing team. Her featured skills and endorsements are the business strategy, team management and marketing strategy which embraces support to her venture.