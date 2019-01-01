My Queue

Nathen Mazri

Guest Writer
Vice-President, Mr Sub, Jugo Juice and Van Houtte Café

About Nathen Mazri

Nathen Mazri is the Vice-President of Mr Sub, Jugo Juice and Van Houtte Café. He is also the Creator and Executive Producer of The Brand Guru. Nathen is also the author of the book, Arabiolosis, and has been a speaker at events like Customer Middle East Festival, The Retail Show and The Product of The Year. He was also a board member of Superbrands Saudi Arabia 2014.