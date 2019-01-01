My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nausheen Popat

Nausheen Popat

Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Lifecare

About Nausheen Popat

Nausheen Popat is the founder and Chief Operating Officer at Lifecare. She co-founded Lifecare 20 years ago with Alniz Popat, and is today responsible for managing and coordinating the operational running of the business across Dubai, Kenya and Qatar. Popat focuses on delivering Lifecare’s operational excellence strategic initiatives. She is a graduate of the University of Northridge, California, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in hotel management. 
cofounded Lifecare 20 years ago with Alniz Po
pat, and is today responsible
for managing and coordinating the operational running of
the business across Dubai, Kenya
and Qatar. Popat focuses on delivering Lifecare
s operational excellence strategic initiatives.
Nausheen is a graduate of the University of Northridge, Ca
lifornia,
an
d holds a bachelor
s
degree in hotel management
cofounded Lifecare 20 years ago with Alniz Po
pat, and is today responsible
for managing and coordinating the operational running of
the business across Dubai, Kenya
and Qatar. Popat focuses on delivering Lifecare
s operational excellence strategic initiatives.
Nausheen is a graduate of the University of Northridge, Ca
lifornia,
an
d holds a bachelor
s
degree in hotel management