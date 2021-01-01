Naveen Dittakavi

Signing out of account, Standby...
Planning Your Next Vacation Might Be The Productivity Hack No One Talks About
The future is uncertain, but even imagining an upcoming trip might be good for you.
Why Seeking Out Investors Could Sabotage Your Business
Bootstrapping forces you to cut the fluff from day one.
Cómo un extraño trato que hizo Jeff Bezos hace 15 años me inspiró a preparar mi empresa para el futuro
Si estás pensando en comenzar tu propio negocio, y realmente quieres posicionarte para tomar los tipos de riesgos que revuelven el estómago y que cosechan tremendas recompensas, es posible que desees tener esta historia en mente.
How A Bizarre Deal Jeff Bezos Made 15 Years Ago Inspired Me To Future-Proof My Company
If you're eyeing starting your own side hustle or business -- and want to truly position yourself to take the types of stomach-churning risks that reap tremendous rewards -- you might want to keep this story in mind.
This Entrepreneur's Travel Company Actually Grew During The Pandemic – Here's What That Says About Buyer Psychology
Customer acquisition plummeted 90%, but the business bounced back.