Naveen Dittakavi

Naveen Dittakavi

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Follow Naveen Dittakavi on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Your Digital Growth Plan

Planning Your Next Vacation Might Be The Productivity Hack No One Talks About

The future is uncertain, but even imagining an upcoming trip might be good for you.

Continue Reading
Starting a Business

Why Seeking Out Investors Could Sabotage Your Business

Bootstrapping forces you to cut the fluff from day one.

Continue Reading
Emprendedores

Cómo un extraño trato que hizo Jeff Bezos hace 15 años me inspiró a preparar mi empresa para el futuro

Si estás pensando en comenzar tu propio negocio, y realmente quieres posicionarte para tomar los tipos de riesgos que revuelven el estómago y que cosechan tremendas recompensas, es posible que desees tener esta historia en mente.

Continue Reading
Entrepreneurs

How A Bizarre Deal Jeff Bezos Made 15 Years Ago Inspired Me To Future-Proof My Company

If you're eyeing starting your own side hustle or business -- and want to truly position yourself to take the types of stomach-churning risks that reap tremendous rewards -- you might want to keep this story in mind.

Continue Reading
Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like