Naveen Lawrence is the Director Sales - India at Datacentre Dynamics India Private Limited. Naveen is a competent professional with over 20 years of experience in Technology Events & Media Industry. He is a keen planner with expertise in executing several large tradeshows and technology conferences across verticals in various Indian cities.

He has more than twenty years of experience in successfully executing and managing more than 200 technology conferences and large scale exhibitions across all Indian metros.

In his current avatar, he is responsible for vision, growth and for maximising the opportunities in the B2B Media & Events space, developing key growth sales strategies, tactics and action plans. Naveen has completed his education from the Mumbai University. He is an active participant of the catholic Social organisations who help the underprivileged and needy.