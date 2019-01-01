My Queue

Naveen Rajdev

Naveen Rajdev

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer, Wipro

About Naveen Rajdev

Naveen Rajdev is the chief marketing officer for Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Rajdev manages the global marketing team, which implements all brand initiatives. He believes that powerful technology brands are built on human principles and has been moving Wipro toward becoming a more digital and people-centric brand, leading the foundation of what he calls the “B2i” (business to individuals) future.