Navneet Malhotra

Navneet is the Co-Founder and the Head of Alliances at Renomania, India's leading home design discovery platform.

Navneet holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from ‘School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi and an M.Tech. Degree in ‘Construction Engineering and Management’ from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He is a visiting faculty at the School of Planning and Architecture and is also a leading voice on architecture and design with regular contributions to newspapers and magazines.