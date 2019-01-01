Nayef Shahin is the founder and Managing Partner at METIS Management Consultancy. Nayef has an extensive experience in business development, market entry, program management, regulatory and spectrum. Currently, he is responsible for supporting the general trading business owned by his family, focusing on marketing, business development, strategy and new business valuation. Prior to that, Nayef was a Spectrum Strategy and Market Development Manager at Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat). He was responsible of setting the company’s spectrum strategy to drive the business’s growth agenda in EMEA, Asia and Americas. Nayef has an engineering background, and is currently a candidate for an Executive MBA from London Business School, with expected graduation in 2017.