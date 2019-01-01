About Neal Dempsey
Neal Dempsey is the managing partner at Bay Partners, responsible for identifying entrepreneurs for investment. Bay’s 2006 vintage fund was ranked the No. 2 top performing fund by Pitch Book in 2014 .
