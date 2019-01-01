Neel Patel is VP of Engineering at NerdWallet and has been with the company since 2012. Before that, he co-founded LNS Media and worked for Accenture and Intel.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Neel Patel is VP of Engineering at NerdWallet and has been with the company since 2012. Before that, he co-founded LNS Media and worked for Accenture and Intel.