As CEO of DHL SmarTrucking India, Neeraj Bansal is responsible for leading DHL SmarTrucking, the intra-India road transportation network with the fastest transit times, highest reliability and best service through a technology-first approach.

Neeraj brings a rich experience of 22 years in building and scaling businesses, defining strategies for market-leading companies such as Reliance Jio, Google, and Sony Ericsson. Neeraj was responsible for shaping the architecture and the marketing plan for Reliance Jio and built new-age digital platforms and processes for e-commerce that defined the brand experience across consumer touchpoints.

Prior to this stint with Reliance Jio, Neeraj held four different positions at Google. He led online sales and operations for Google’s small-and-medium customers in EMEA; established the monetization model for SMBs; conceptualized and built the Google Expansion Team; and headed Google’s sales in several markets.

Neeraj graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Kurukshetra University and went on to secure an MBA in Sales and Marketing from Copenhagen Business School. Neeraj then completed his corporate education from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University in North Carolina.